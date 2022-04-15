Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Increased by Analyst

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.28.

WRB stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

