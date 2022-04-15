Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

