Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE QTWO opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

