Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

