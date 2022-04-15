QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.36.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 137,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

