Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.03. 352,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,341. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

