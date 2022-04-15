Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $147.03 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $5,184,097. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

