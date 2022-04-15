QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $97,176.80 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $97,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,343.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60.
  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20.
  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

Shares of QS stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $982,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

