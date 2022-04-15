Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. 667,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

