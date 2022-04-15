Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of QUMU opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
