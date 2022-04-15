Raj M. Dani Sells 26,564 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,513. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ping Identity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.
