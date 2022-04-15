Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.56.

Shares of RPD opened at $112.82 on Monday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

