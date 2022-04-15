Raydium One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.64 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00006796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $270.84 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,656,964 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

