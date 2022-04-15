Raydium (RAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.64 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $270.84 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00006796 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.51 or 0.07484503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,455.51 or 1.00145031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,656,964 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

