Raymond James Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $26.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on T. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.