Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,280,000 after buying an additional 65,993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 74.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Raymond James by 38.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 161,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

RJF opened at $111.80 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

