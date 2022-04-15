Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

REAL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.11 million and a PE ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.29. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.92 and a 12 month high of C$18.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

