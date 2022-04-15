Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

UTG opened at $34.62 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

