Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently:

4/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $144.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

4/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.

3/27/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $159.00.

2/22/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $145.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,263,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,430,952. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.01.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.