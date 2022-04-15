Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 678.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

RCPUF stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Friday. Recipe Unlimited has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

