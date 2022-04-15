Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

