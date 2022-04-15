Reed’s (REED) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 216 760 1020 36 2.43

Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 269.72%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 34.37%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.67 Reed’s Competitors $5.73 billion $412.51 million -99.16

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

