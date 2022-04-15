Refinable (FINE) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.89 or 0.07556244 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.47 or 1.00040591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041242 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

