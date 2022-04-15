Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

