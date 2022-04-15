Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.94.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $733.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $658.28 and a 200 day moving average of $630.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

