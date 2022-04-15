Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sanjiv Patel Sells 28,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

