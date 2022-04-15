Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.78.

RS opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 488.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

