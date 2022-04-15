RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNXT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About RenovoRx (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.