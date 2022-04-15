Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

