Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.75. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 2,037 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The firm has a market cap of $480.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

