Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 462,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,601. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $154.73 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

