Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

RSG stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.52 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.