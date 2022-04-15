Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Up 0.5%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). 73,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 181,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Residential Secure Income from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.01 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £55,500 ($72,322.13).

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

