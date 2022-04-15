Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Cut to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.69.

Shares of QSR opened at C$76.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$68.17 and a 52 week high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

