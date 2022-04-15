Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 635,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,173. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

