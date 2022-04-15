Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.18 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $297.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $305.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $313.41 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $328.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

ROIC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 635,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

