Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Retractable Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 191,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,469. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.88.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

