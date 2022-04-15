Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,014,000 after acquiring an additional 134,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,501,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 223,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

