RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.51 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock worth $534,863. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.