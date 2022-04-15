Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RGEDF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (Get Rating)

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

