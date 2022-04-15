Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Up 5.1%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.09. 13,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,895,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $510.81 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.