Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.13) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.76) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.05) to GBX 6,460 ($84.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.47).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,212 ($80.95) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,814.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,208.29. The stock has a market cap of £100.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.59), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($750,646.21).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

