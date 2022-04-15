RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.24

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.24 and traded as high as C$24.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$24.83, with a volume of 674,642 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.25.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

