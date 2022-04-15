Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

RVSB opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $159.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

