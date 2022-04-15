Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 40.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 50.61. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

