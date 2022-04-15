Robert Nathaniel Lande Acquires 17,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.27 per share, with a total value of C$89,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,202.78.
Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.35 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.
