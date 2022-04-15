Robert P. Locascio Sells 4,587 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

