Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report sales of $580.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.00 million and the highest is $591.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $535.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after buying an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $70,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 919,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,072. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

