Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $120.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

