Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $717,933.21 and $28,397.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.22 or 0.07513811 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,274.81 or 1.00164092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041477 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,973,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

